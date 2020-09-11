Need to keep mentality that helped us win league: Alexander-Arnold

London: Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold feels the reigning English Premier League champions have to adapt and improve if they are to defend their crown.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool begin the new campaign at home to newly-promoted Leeds United on Saturday.

"For us, it's not about topping the points that we got or scoring more goals, it's about if we can all develop as a team and keep winning," Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports News.

"We need to keep that mentality, that is the main thing that helped us get this far."

Alexander-Arnold added they need to match the mentality of their previous season and march on.

"We know that there's now a big target on our backs being the champions and teams are going to be extra motivated when they play us, so we need to match that mentality and take it to the next step. Winning it back-to-back is harder than winning it once."