Premier League: Boost for Liverpool ahead of Arsenal clash as star midfielder available to play

Liverpool FC may have midfielder Curtis Jones available for their trip to London to face off against Arsenal in the 2022-23 Premier League.



Jurgen Klopp confirmed Jones participated in full training ahead of Liverpool's match against Arsenal on Sunday at Emirates Stadium. Meanwhile, left-back Andy Robertson continues to recover from an injury he picked up last month.

The Reds are also going to be without Arthur Melo, who is at Liverpool on a season-long loan from Juventus, as the midfielder is currently ruled out after sustaining an injury prior to their Champions League victory over Rangers earlier this week.

"Curtis Jones was in training yesterday, it looked good – but that's now the first session. He's then probably the closest," Klopp told reporters on Saturday.

"We have one new injury, it's Arthur Melo. In the last session before the Rangers game, in a normal situation, he just injured a muscle. We have to wait for further assessment to know exactly how long it will be but he's out. Robbo is running a lot, looks like he's close," the German boss added further.

Meanwhile, the midfield duo of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continue to be sidelined with their long-term injuries, though centre-back Joe Gomez on Sunday could make his 150th appearance for the club.





Back On The Pitch! 😁 pic.twitter.com/74bmbSvGq6 — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) October 7, 2022





It'll be a crucial game for Klopp and Co as they have managed just two wins from their seven league games this season, drawing four and losing one.

As a result, Liverpool are currently 10th in the Premier League table. Their upcoming opponents, Arsenal, have dropped to second place after Manchester City's 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday. But the Gunners have a game in hand. A win over Liverpool would bring Mikel Arteta's Arsenal back at the top of the league table.

Fabinho: Emirates nice place to play, good opportunity for Liverpool to get 3 points

Meanwhile, Liverpool defensive midfielder Fabinho wants Liverpool to show everyone that they are still one of the best teams in the Premier League.

"[The] Emirates is a nice place to play and Arsenal, of course, are in a really good moment right now, playing really well, winning their games, top of the league. It's a good opportunity for us as well to show that we are Liverpool, we are still one of the best teams in this league. So yes, it's a good opportunity for us to get the three points and to close the gap on these teams as well," Fabinho told Liverpool's media ahead of Arsenal clash.

The Reds are scheduled to play as many as nine games in October, with two of those matches already been played: 2-0 win over Rangers and 3-3 draw with Brighton.

With such a hectic schedule, Fabinho believes it will give Liverpool a chance to rebuild their game and confidence.

"I always say that this is the moment every player likes, playing every three or four days. Different competitions to play – Champions League, Premier League – so a lot of big games to play and in league our next two games are against maybe the better two teams at the moment in the league, Arsenal and Man City.

"So yes, what an opportunity for us to play against these teams, to play these kinds of games to get our confidence back," Liverpool's No. 3 added.