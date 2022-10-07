Premier League: Manchester City boss Guardiola gives a huge compliment to Arsenal and Arteta

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has given a huge compliment to Mikel Arteta-managed Arsenal ahead of the Premier League weekend.



Despite City being the only side to be unbeaten in the 2022-23 Premier League, Guardiola on Friday said Arsenal have been "better" than his side. The Gunners are a point clear at the top of table with defending champions City on second place.

Guardiola's comments came on the eve of Manchester City's league clash with Southampton.

"'In general we played really good football in all these years. The way we are playing is normal. In six, seven years, every year we are a little bit better in some terms. But it's just eight games of the Premier League season. The important thing is in the Premier League and in the Champions League in this period we are in a dream position - we have one [win] left to qualify [for the last 16 in Europe] and we have to fight, I think against Borussia Dortmund, to finish first and it's important to.

"And in the Premier League, it's being there. We cannot forget one thing, ladies and gentlemen, there is one team that has been better than us. This is a reality. In reality, Arsenal have been better than us so far. We're not top of the league but the important thing is to be there and try to fight," the Spanish boss added further.

In the same conference, when reporters asked Guardiola whether the work ethic of his squad is the most important reason for the positive start, he replied, "One of them. Not the only one, but it's one of them. Every player has things they need to do every single day. But I will tell you a secret, the main thing is the quality of the players.

"When you make back-to-back Premier Leagues always there is a question about work ethos. But there is no time to reflect. Every three days we have a game. We have the ability to forget immediately what we have done, good or bad. Now we face Southampton and since Ralph was the manager we have struggled to control the games. Last season we were not able to beat them in the Premier League."

With the arrival of Erling Haaland, City have produced some exciting performances over the last few weeks, putting themselves as favourites to win the league yet again. Their last league game ended in a 6-3 triumph over derby rivals Manchester United at Etihad Stadium.

Haaland has had a flying start to his life in Manchester as he has already netted 19 goals in 12 appearances for City this season in all competitions. Out of the 19 goals, 14 have come in the Premier League in eight games.

The young Norwegian forward recently praised the manager, stating that Guardiola's predictions before a matchday often come true during a game. However, the Spanish boss was again keen to reflect that this only works with players that are capable of carrying out his plans on the pitch.

"Sometimes it doesn't happen, unfortunately. I see the opponent and what they do. And I think things will happen, sometimes it won't happen. I try to figure out things but in the end the players…this is the success we had because we have top players this is the secret, no more than that. In general, we have played really good football all these years," added Guardiola.