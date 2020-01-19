School Football League all set for thrilling finals today

Hyderabad: As many as 34 teams of both boys and girls of Under-11, 13, 15 and Boys Under 18 fought in the semifinals of the School Football League held at Birla Open Minds International School, Srinidhi International School and Sreenidhi Football Club.

In Under Boys 11 years Category, Phoenix Greens edge past Indus International by 3-2; Santact Maria blank FKS-2 4-0; Birla Open Minds International School—3 beat Pebble Creek 3-1; Birla Open Minds International School—2 beat Insight International School 1-0; DRF Karvy thrash Rockwell International 4-0 and Birla Open Minds International School—1 beat FKS-1 3-2.

In Under-13 Boys, Sreenidh International face stiff resistance from DRF Karvy in pursuit of a 3-2 win; FKS beat Insight International 3-1; Pebble Creek rout Rockwell International 3-0; FKs-1 beat Birla Open Minds International School 3-1 and Colconda Government outplay Phoenix Greens 4-1.

In Under 15 Boys, Birla Open Minds International School defeat Indus International 2-1 goals; Oackridge demolish Rockwell International 5-0; Reqelford beat FKS 6-2; Golconda Government defeat Aga Khan Academy 6-1

In Under-18 Boys, Agakhan Academy proves its mettle with a crushing 4-0 win over KV2 Golconda.

In Uner-15 Girls, Pebble Creek girls reigned over KV 2 Golconda with a 3-0 win.

It was an eleven-sided football game. This format, according to organisers, tested players to their limits on the physical, mental and tactical aspects of the game. With each half of 30 minutes, it was an hour game, a press release said.

Atif Hyder, Director of Hyderabad Football Academy added that this was the 3rd Season of the SFL. It began in Septemer 2019. In all 60 teams are participating on the League basis. A close to 1,000 boys and girls competed in this League.

Some of the participating schools include: FIITJEE, Phoenix Creens, Pebgble Creek, Indus International, Birla Open Minds International School, Meridian Madhapur, Sreenidhi International, KV2 Golconda, Sadhana Infinity, Aga Khan, Oakridge Gachibowli, Boarum Govt School, Little Flower School, Karwan Govt School, Silver Oaks, Glendale, Pudami, Pudami Govt School, Insight International School and others.

The schools of girls teams were Bira Open Minds; Indus Intl; Phoenix Greens Pebble Creek; DRF Kallam Anji Reddy Vidyalaya; Aga Khan Rockwell; Futurekids; Meridian and KV2 Golconda.

All these teams have played as many as 172 league matches to reach to the semifinals. The Finals will be played on Monday at three venues Birla Open Minds International School, Sreenidhi International School, and SFC ground Aziz agar from 8 am to 2pm.

Presentation Ceremony will be held at Sreenidhi School at 3pm in the presence of football players like Marcelino, Stankovic, Kilgallon, Adil, Kamaljith and Bobo.

The Chief guests at the final include : Varun, Owner HFC, Roca, Coach of HFC, Pratima Sinha, CEO Birla Open Minds and Fabio Nunes, Technical Director of Sreenidhi Football Club.