Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai

Dean Jones: Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones died due to a heart attack in Mumbai on Thursday.

The 59-year-old Jones was a part of Star Sports' commentary team for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and was in a bio-secure bubble in a seven-star hotel in Mumbai.



Jones, a cricketer-turned-commentator, was an active cricket analyst and was signed up to do off-tube commentary for the Indian T20 league that is currently underway in the UAE.



He was a popular figure in the cricket fraternity, fondly called Professor Deano after his show 'Prof Deano' on NDTV won hearts. Having commentated across various leagues of the world, Jones was one of the most reputed figures in the game of cricket.



Jones, who was born in Melbourne, scored 3631 Test runs in as many as 52 matches at an average of 46.55. Jones struck 11 Test hundreds, including his best score of 216, and was a vital member of Allan Border's Test team back. His unbelievable role in the 1986 Chennai Test that helped Australia tie the game against India is still cherished.

One of the early successful limited-overs players from the Australian camp, Jones played 164 ODIs and amassed 6,068 runs, including 46 fifties and seven centuries.

Jones' sudden demise has left the cricket fraternity in shock and many took to

Twitter to express their grief:







No, Deano. No. I am speechless. And in shock. And refusing to accept. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2020







Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/FZBTqIEGdx — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020







Shocking news for the global cricket fraternity. Dean Jones gone at 59. Thoughts with his family. — Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) September 24, 2020











We will miss you & your voice, Professor. 🙏



Deeply saddened by the loss of commentator & former Aussie cricketer, Dean Jones. pic.twitter.com/L2nOSZdgkI — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 24, 2020







Rest In Peace Dean Jones.



He made me love cricket, I wanted to be like him, as a kid I tried to bat like him, my first ever cricket bat was a kookaburra Dean Jones supreme 452.



Sad sad news. My thoughts go out to his family and friends.



😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔 — Daniel Smith (@13DSmith) September 24, 2020







Can't believe it that's terrible news. Fantastic player and always enjoyed his company on and off the field.Thoughts are with his family at this tragic time.#RIP — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) September 24, 2020





