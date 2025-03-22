Formula 1: Oscar Piastri secures maiden pole in Chinese GP qualifying

Shanghai: Oscar Piastri etched his name into Formula 1 history by claiming his first-ever pole position at the Chinese Grand Prix, delivering a masterclass in challenging windy conditions at the Shanghai International Circuit.

McLaren driver held off a fierce challenge from Mercedes’ George Russell, marking a sensational start to the season for the reigning constructors’ champions, who have now secured pole in both races so far.

Piastri had previously topped Sprint qualifying sessions twice, but this was his first time leading the grid for a full-length Grand Prix. His stunning performance ensured that McLaren remained the team to beat in qualifying, though it wasn’t an easy road.

While a front-row lockout for McLaren seemed certain with Lando Norris holding second place, Russell shocked everyone with a late surge, pushing Norris down to third and securing a front-row start for Mercedes.

Behind them, reigning world champion Max Verstappen could only manage fourth for Red Bull, while Lewis Hamilton, fresh from his maiden Ferrari win in the Sprint race earlier in the day, qualified fifth. His teammate Charles Leclerc followed in sixth, setting up an intriguing battle between the two Ferraris.

A standout performance came from rookie Isack Hadjar, who impressed with a seventh-place finish for Racing Bulls, ahead of another highly rated newcomer, Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Hadjar’s teammate Yuki Tsunoda took ninth, further intensifying pressure on Alex Albon, who struggled and qualified 10th.

Haas driver Esteban Ocon had a strong outing, reaching Q2 and securing 11th, just ahead of Nico Hulkenberg’s Kick Sauber. Meanwhile, the Aston Martin duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll endured a tough session, failing to make an impact as they finished 13th and 14th.

Carlos Sainz’s adjustment to life at Williams remains a work in progress, as he failed to match his teammate Alex Albon’s pace, dropping out in Q2 and settling for 15th. Alpine’s struggles continued, with Pierre Gasly missing out on Q2 in 16th and Jack Doohan making a costly mistake to end up 18th. Between them was Haas rookie Ollie Bearman in 17th.

At the back, Gabriel Bortoleto placed 19th in his Kick Sauber, while Liam Lawson’s struggles with the RB21 saw him finish at the bottom of the timesheets in 20th, adding to his early-season woes.