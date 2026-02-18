France outclass USA, storm into final

France produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat USA 10–2 in the second semi-final of the Telangana Tourism International Arena Polo Championship (6-Goal) at Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club on Tuesday. The championship is being held from February 12 to 18 as part of the HPRC International Arena Polo Championship 2026.

France set the tone early, dominating the opening chukker 5–1 with Roman Darroux and Pierre Hamellin leading the charge, while Huge Bastard also found the target. USA’s Erica Grandomar scored their lone goal of the chukker but struggled against France’s superior ball control and pace.

The second chukker saw France tighten their grip further, blanking USA 3–0 as Darroux struck twice and Hamellin added another to stretch the lead decisively. Although USA showed some resistance in the third chukker, with Grandomar scoring twice, France remained firmly in control and closed the match at 10–2. Roman Darroux, who finished with four goals, was deservedly named Star of the Match, as France booked their place in the final of the prestigious Telangana Tourism International Arena Polo Championship.