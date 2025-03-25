Gabba to be demolished post 2032 Olympics, Brisbane to get new stadium

The Gabba, Brisbane’s iconic stadium, is set to be demolished following the 2032 Olympic Games, with cricket moving to a new 60,000-capacity venue in the Victoria Park area. This state-of-the-art stadium is being built as part of the Olympic infrastructure.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli unveiled the plans for the future of the state's sports venues on Tuesday, highlighting cricket’s central role in the decision. The sport had been in limbo due to the uncertainty surrounding the Gabba’s future after the state won the 2032 Olympics bid in 2021. This development provides much-needed clarity following years of speculation and shifting proposals.

Cricket Australia welcomed the announcement and said, "This decision gives us certainty about venues and scheduling which in turn allows us to ensure Brisbane hosts the very best possible international and domestic cricket. We strongly advocated building a stadium in Victoria Park together with Queensland Cricket, the AFL and Brisbane Lions, and cricket will play a major role in ensuring this significant investment delivers long-term benefits for cricket fans and the people of Queensland.

"On behalf of the cricket community we want to thank the Queensland Government for seizing this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to give the fans, the city and the state the stadium they deserve."

As part of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, cricket will make a return to the Olympics after more than a century, having last appeared in 1900. If cricket is included in Brisbane’s 2032 Olympics, the Gabba could host its final matches before being demolished, with the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay also earmarked for Olympic events.

Premier Crisafulli reflected on the historic significance, saying at an event in Brisbane, "Wouldn't it be amazing to see the Australian cricket team win gold at an Olympic final? The Gabba's swansong."

Originally, plans for a complete AUD 2.7 billion overhaul of the Gabba under the previous Labor government were scrapped due to rising costs. A more modest AUD 600 million upgrade was also abandoned under the new government, prompting this decision to move forward with the new Victoria Park stadium.

"The Gabba is at its end of life. It hasn't been well maintained, and we do need a stadium to host this great show, and there is an opportunity for legacy play," Crisafulli said.

"It became a choice between spending billions on temporary facilities and temporary stands that delivered no legacy, or securing the future of AFL (and) cricket at a new home."

The new stadium is seen as a major win for Queensland Cricket, offering certainty about the future of the sport in the region. Chief executive Terry Svenson noted, "The Gabba has been wonderful venue for cricket for many years and has provided fans and players with countless memories - however the challenges the stadium faces are well documented, and we need to look to the future."

"There is now the opportunity for Queensland to attract the world's best cricket events, such as ICC events, men's and women's Ashes Series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between Australia and India, as well as hosting the BBL and WBBL in a new purpose-built stadium.

"Thirty years ago this week, the Gabba was in the very early stages of its major redevelopment as the historic Sheffield Shield Final was being played, with many ensuing highlights following in the past three decades.

"Today's decision gives us certainty after many years without clarity. We now stand at the starting line as Queensland prepares to unveil a signature stadium that will be known the world over."

The Gabba’s history is rich, having hosted its first Test match in 1931 and becoming a fixture of Australian cricket summers. Though the venue’s future post-2032 remains uncertain, it is expected to host some international cricket, including white-ball matches, in its final years.

Meanwhile, the development of other major cricket venues continues, with Hobart's new stadium, set to be completed by 2029, adding another international venue to Australia’s repertoire ahead of the 2032 Games.