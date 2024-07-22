Gambhir confirms Nayar, Ten Doeschate as assistant coaches, full staff to be finalised after SL tour

Mumbai: Newly-appointed Indian team head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday confirmed the layout of his coaching setup which involves Abhishek Nayar and Ryan Ten Doeschate as assistant coaches while the clear picture of other members will be finalised after the Sri Lanka tour.

Gambhir said for the Sri Lanka series, Sairaj Bahutule, who is associated with National Cricket Academy, will be the interim bowling coach as the former opening batter backed his Kolkata Knight Riders' coaches for successful stints with the Indian team.

As per reports T Dilip is to be retained as the fielding coach of the team.

"This is going to be the crux of the support staff. As I said, we still have one month after the Sri Lanka tour. We will try and finalise after the Sri Lanka tour. But, I have worked with people like Abhishek Nayar, Ryan Ten Doeschate very closely. In the last two months, especially in the IPL, I have enjoyed working with them. They are thorough professionals," Gambhir said in a press conference on Monday.

"Hopefully Ryan and Abhishek can have a successful stint. Hopefully, we can have a successful tenure as coaches. I am really looking forward to work with the rest of the other guys as well. I have had some really good feedback from the players about the other guys as well. I am really looking forward to working with them," he added.

Gambhir further thanked BCCI for their support and approving all his requests adding that under his tenure two assistant coaches will work rather than specialists for each department.

"Really happy with the BCCI. They have agreed to most of the things I have asked for. I was really surprised when I was reading all the news. Abhishek, as assistant coach, Ryan, as assistant coach. I personally feel there could be assistant coaches working and focussing on all three departments rather than one specific department. That's the reason we now have two assistant coaches. That's the way we will go forward as well. Yes, we will get to know the exact support staff after the Sri Lanka tour."



