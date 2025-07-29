Gambhir Engages in Dispute with Surrey Groundsman

Cricket controversy News: India head coach Gautam Gambhir was reportedly involved in a ‘flap’ with Surrey groundsman incident Lee Fortis, ahead of the fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval. Gambhir was seen pointing his finger and telling Fortis that he was ‘just a groundsman’ in a video that has since gone viral. Assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak appeared to brush off the remark, saying, ‘we don’t care about that’. Fortis had told Gambhir that he would be reporting him to the ICC match referee for “swearing” at him.

Team India salvaged a draw at Manchester and headed to London to continue the series, where they did an optional training on Tuesday. The support staff usually arrives on the ground well before the players, and Gambhir altercation and the other assistant coaches were with them on Tuesday.

Fortis has reportedly been complaining that Indian team has been hogging most of the main square during their practice. The issue was allegedly raised with assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak by Gautam Gambhir. The conversation became a little heated and Fortis was heard Gambhir Surrey dispute to “not use that type of word”, before warning him that he would report him to the match referee if he continued with his “antics”. Kotak and Fortis then walked and carried on with their conversation near the side net.

“I am a person who has played cricket. We understand what we need to do. We do not need any direction from anyone. You should also understand that we also have a system and people to follow. You are just a groundsman, nothing beyond. You are just a groundsman.”

“We were just checking the pitch, when one of the Surrey Cricket Club members asked us to be at least 2.5 metres apart,” Kotak said. “We were a bit taken aback by it as it was just a day to go for the match and we were in joggers. It was a little embarrassing”.