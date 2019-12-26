Goa eye top honours at RFYS football finals

Mumbai : The football crazy state of Goa will have the maximum representation from West Zone with four institutes standing a chance to win big in the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) 2019-20 National Football Finals, starting Friday.

Progress High School, Panaji have an opportunity to create history by winning in the Sub Junior Boys category - the first time it has been introduced in the competition. The winners in each category of the National Finals are awarded a grant of Rs 3 lakh while the runners-up will be awarded with a grant of Rs 1 lakh.

The fourth season of RFYS Football 2019-20 kicked off in August with 1,20,000 young athletes competing in five categories of Sub Junior Boys, Junior Boys, Senior Boys, College Boys and School Girls. The road to the National Finals witnessed 6700 football games featuring 10,000 educational institutions across 90 cities.

The best 40 teams with 800 budding footballers -- winners of their respective zonal finals now arrive in Mumbai for the national championship over the next 10 days, with matches to be played at the Reliance Corporate Park, Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai and Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School, Vashi. The mega finals will be held on January 5.

From the South Zone, ASC Boys Sports School from Bengaluru make their first bow in the national finals but enter as heavyweights given their exploits representing India in the FC Bayern Munich Youth Cup in Germany earlier this year.