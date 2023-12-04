Gold Coast withdraws bid to host 2026 Commonwealth Games

New Delhi : Gold Coast has withdrawn its bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) due to a lack of backing from the state and federal governments.

Gold Coast had proposed a $700 million “scaled down” event after Victoria withdrew its bid to host the games earleir this year, citing major cost blow-outs.



But, city's Mayor Tom Tate said the Gold Coast could not host the Commonwealth Games because he had failed to secure funding from the state and federal governments. according to Sky News.



"We did our best and that's all people can expect," Tate said in a statement on Sunday night. "“Since announcing in July that the Coast was prepared to host the 2026 games, I have been overwhelmed by support from locals, sports administrators, businesses and athletes, all wanting to see the event saved.”



“We couldn’t generate support from the state or federal governments. As such, I have today written to the new Commonwealth Games Federation president, Chris Jenkins, OBE, advising that our city is moving forward and seeking other major sports and festival events," he said.



Craig Phillips, CEO of Commonwealth Games Australia, stated that the organization is actively seeking an alternative solution to support athletes.



"Mayor Tate is an enthusiastic advocate for the Commonwealth Games because he knows how they can transform a city when delivered well," Phillips said, according to The Gold Coast Bulletin. "But we understand the need of the Queensland government to focus their efforts on the enormous opportunity that is Brisbane 2032."



The uncertainty surrounding the Commonwealth Games' future arose when Victoria's withdrawal left the event without a host, marking the second consecutive edition to lose a host city abruptly.



The 2022 Commonwealth Games was moved at late notice when Durban in South Africa was stripped of hosting rights after facing financial issues and failing to meet promises in its bid. Then, Birmingham in England stepped in to take over the hosting rights in 2022.

