Google pays tribute to India's iconic swimmer Arati Saha, the first Asian woman to conquer English Channel

Google, on Wednesday, paid tribute to Arati Saha – India's iconic long distance swimmer, who was best known for becoming the first Asian woman to swim across the English Channel.

On her 80th birth anniversary, Google dedicated a doodle to Arati, which illustrated her English Channel's breathtaking 67 km route from Cape Gris Nez in France to Sandgate, England.



The doodle was done by Kolkata native and guest artist Lavanya Naidu. "Having been born and raised in the city of Kolkata, for me, Arati Saha was a known household name growing up. My brother and I used to be avid stamp collectors as kids and I remember our excitement when her stamp was issued in the 90s!," she wrote on the Google Doodle page.



Born on September 24, 1940, in British India, Arati loved swimming from a very young age. As a four-year-old, Arati would accompany her uncle to the Champatala Ghat in Bengal for a bath where she learned to swim. She was spotted by India's Olympian swimmer Sachin Nag and was believed to have been inspired by swimmer Mihir Sen, who was the first Indian to swim in the English Channel.



After winning many state-level swimming competitions, under Nag's mentorship, Arati rose to the next level when she participated in the national competition in 1948 in Mumbai. She won silver in 100 metres freestyle and 200 metres breast stroke and won bronze in 200 metres freestyle. The following year, she claimed an all-India record.



At the 1952 Summer Olympics, Arati represented India along with fellow Indian swimmer Dolly Nazir. The Bengal-born was one of the four women participants and the youngest member of the Indian contingent. She took part in 200 metres breast stroke event, where she locked 3 minutes 40.8 seconds at the heats. Unfortunately, she failed to win a medal in the world event, which took place in the Finnish capital Helsinki.



As a lead up to the big challenge in England, at one point Arati swam for eight consecutive hours at the pond in Deshbandhu Park, before she went on to double her time. After thorough six-year training, Arati travelled to England on July 24, 1959. The feat, which is considered equivalent to climbing the Mt Everest, has claimed the lives of over five swimmers over the years.



A month later, Arati conquered the feat, she had been waiting for. She was awarded the Padma Shri for the same and thereby, she became the first-ever Indian sportswoman to win the fourth highest civilian honour in India.



In August 1994, 53-year-old Arati was admitted to a private nursing home in Kolkata with jaundice and encephalitis. Her battle ended after 19 days and she died on August 23, 1994.

