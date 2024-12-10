Harbhajan Singh’s Key Strategy for India to Recover in Brisbane Test

India faced a heavy defeat to Australia in the second Test at Adelaide. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is now tied at 1-1. After a big 295-run win in Perth, India hopes to bounce back in the third Test at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a three-point strategy to help India recover. First, he stressed the importance of better batting. India’s top order has struggled. Three of their four innings have failed to reach 200 runs.

Harbhajan pointed to the need for building partnerships. He mentioned the 201-run stand between KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal in Perth. India should aim for 300-350 runs in the first innings.

So far, only two Indian players—Jaiswal (161) and Virat Kohli (100*)—have scored centuries. Rahul has been solid but hasn’t converted his starts into big scores.

The second point Harbhajan made was about bowling strategy. He focused on Travis Head, who has been in excellent form. Head scored a blistering 140 in Adelaide. Harbhajan suggested forcing him to play straighter and using bouncers, as Head struggles with them.

Lastly, Harbhajan recommended changing India’s bowling lineup for Brisbane. He suggested bringing in Prasidh Krishna or Akash Deep in place of Harshit Rana. The Brisbane pitch is fast and bouncy, which suits pace bowlers. Harbhajan believes Krishna’s bounce could be crucial.

To sum up, Harbhajan’s advice is clear. India should focus on partnerships with the bat, adjust bowling plans against Travis Head, and make changes to the bowling attack to suit the Brisbane conditions.