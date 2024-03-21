Hardik Pandya Meets Former Captain Rohit Sharma for the First Time After MI Captaincy Change

The captaincy change for the Mumbai Indians created a brouhaha on social media, with fans engaging in a lot of banter. Rohit Sharma, who led the Mumbai Indians to five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, was replaced by Hardik Pandya in a move that stunned many in the cricketing world. Pandya, who led the Gujarat Titans to one title and one final, was traded to the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 17th season of the IPL.



Rohit Sharma stands out not only as the illustrious captain of the Mumbai Indians but also as one of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) most successful leaders. Under his leadership, the Mumbai Indians clinched the league title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. While Pandya now has a legacy to uphold, the all-rounder is not new to taking on challenges.



In a media interaction in Mumbai ahead of the league, Pandya said the change in guard does not signify anything and said Rohit will be there to help him at any time. “It will not be any different, he will always be there to help me. You mentioned that he is the captain of the Indian team, which helps me because this team, what it has achieved, has achieved under him. From now onwards, it is (about) what he has achieved, I just have to carry forward that," Pandya said in the interaction.



As the Mumbai Indians geared up for their first training session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, both Pandya and Rohit met each other for the first time since the captaincy change. As Mumbai Indians were about to take the customary huddle, Pandya spotted Rohit and reached out to him, and the duo embraced in a handshake, with smiles all around. The interaction between the two was shared on social media by the franchise, and it also ended rumours of a rift too.



Mumbai Indians will play their first match of IPL 2024 against Gujarat Giants on March 24.

