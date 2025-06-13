HCA Hiring Match Referees for Upcoming Cricket League – Apply by June 15

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has annoacuned notification for Match Referees for the upcoming HCA League Cricket Matches.

Who can apply:

People who have played cricket before or worked as umpires are preferred.

How to apply:

Go in person to the RGICS Inward Section at the HCA office and submit your application.

The last date to apply is 15th June 2025, before 5:00 PM

Interested candidates can visit the centre from 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM

This is a great opportunity for experienced people and former cricketers who are interested in helping to run the matches well.