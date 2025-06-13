  • Menu
HCA Hiring Match Referees for Upcoming Cricket League – Apply by June 15

HCA Hiring Match Referees for Upcoming Cricket League – Apply by June 15
HCA Hiring Match Referees for Upcoming Cricket League – Apply by June 15

Highlights

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is urgently seeking match referees, preferably former cricketers and umpires, for the upcoming league. Interested candidates should apply in person by June 15, 2025.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has annoacuned notification for Match Referees for the upcoming HCA League Cricket Matches.

Who can apply:

People who have played cricket before or worked as umpires are preferred.

How to apply:

Go in person to the RGICS Inward Section at the HCA office and submit your application.

The last date to apply is 15th June 2025, before 5:00 PM

Interested candidates can visit the centre from 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM

This is a great opportunity for experienced people and former cricketers who are interested in helping to run the matches well.

