Hockey India retires Sreejesh's No.16 jersey

Hockey India on Wednesday decided to retire the jersey number of goalkeeping stalwart P R Sreejesh at the senior level after he bid adieu to the game following his starring role in the country's second consecutive Olympic bronze at the just-concluded Paris Games.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said going forward no senior team player will be given the number 16 jersey although it will remain in circulation at the junior level. While lauding the veteran's contribution to the game, Hockey India President DilipTirkey said Sreejesh has earned the right to be considered the "God of Modern Indian Hockey".

Singh also formally announced that the affable 36-year-old, who competed for nearly two decades, will take up the role of the junior national coach. "Sreejesh is now going to be the junior team coach and we are retiring the No. 16 jersey for the senior team. We are not retiring No. 16 for the junior team," said Singh at a felicitation function for the veteran and other members of the team.

"SreejeshdusraSreejesh ko paidakarega in junior team (Sreejesh will groom another Sreejesh in the junior team who will wear the No.16 jersey)," he added. The players, who were present at the ceremony, wore identical red jerseys with Sreejesh's name on the back as a mark of respect for the Kerala man. "Eighteen years is a long journey. I've experienced all the highs and lows, but it has shaped me into the person I am today. I've enjoyed every minute of my time as an international player, and will deeply miss my teammates, who have become a second family to me," he added.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh said the team is proud to have given Sreejesh a "fairytale farewell." "Sreejesh has become a crucial part of our lives. He has always guided us like an elder brother on and off the pitch," he said.

Tirkey thanked Sreejesh for his service to the game. "This is not a farewell, but a celebration of everything PR Sreejesh has achieved and contributed to Indian Hockey over the 18 years. For what Sreejesh has given to Indian hockey, he should surely be called the 'God of Modern Indian Hockey'," he said.