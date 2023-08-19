Live
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy strongly condemned the lathi charge on farmers in the Nirmal district
- Indian jr women’s hockey team goes down against Germany 1-3 in 4-Nations Tournament
- Shooting World C'ship: Mehuli Ghosh wins bronze and Paris Olympic quota in Women’s 10m Air Rifle
- 8 soldiers killed after Army truck falls into river in Ladakh
- Months ahead of Assembly polls, Congress forms secular alliance in Mizoram
- World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable, male race walkers disappoint on first day
- Congress suspends MLA Sandeep Jakhar for anti party activities
- ChatGPT is politically biased, finds study
- Film Star Ramcharan launches BRS MP's book “Wings of Passion”
- Rajiv Gandhi's Reforms to Strengthen the Panchayati Raj are Unforgettable: Minister H K Patil
Just In
Indian jr women’s hockey team goes down against Germany 1-3 in 4-Nations Tournament
The Indian junior women’s hockey team started its campaign in the 4 Nations Tournament-Dusseldorf 2023 with a 1-3 loss to hosts Germany on Saturday.
The Indian junior women’s hockey team started its campaign in the 4 Nations Tournament-Dusseldorf 2023 with a 1-3 loss to hosts Germany on Saturday.
Young forward Mumtaz Khan (60') was the lone goal-scorer for India while Marie Hahn (9'), Carolin Seidel (37') and Lena Keller (58’) scored a goal each for Germany in the well-contested match.
Germany began the match on a strong note with Hahn Marie (9’) scoring a goal in the ninth minute of the game after successfully converting a penalty corner and putting India on the back foot.
Following that, India upped the ante in search of an equaliser, testing Germany’s defence but were unable to find the back of the net as the first half ended with Germany leading 1-0.
India increased the frequency of their attacks in an attempt to level the score, but Germany doubled their lead with Seidel Carolin (37’) scoring a field goal. At the end of the third quarter, Germany were leading by 2-0.
While the third quarter remained goalless, Germany held on to the lead with some solid defending that kept them in control of the match.
In the fourth quarter, the Indian team came out with a well-structured plan. The team remained determined to equalise and switched their style of playing to a counter-attacking strategy. However, Lena Keller (58’) scored a field goal in the dying minutes of the game to take the game away from India. Mumtaz Khan (60’) successfully converted a PC to pull one back for India, but it was too late as Germany won the game 3-1.
The Indian junior women’s hockey team will next face England on August 20.