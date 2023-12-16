Jr. Men’s Hockey WC: India lose bronze 1-3 to Spain

Kuala Lumpur: In a gripping encounter at the FIH Hockey Junior Men’s World Cup Malaysia 2023, the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team faced a tough challenge against Spain in the Bronze medal match, ultimately succumbing to a 1-3 defeat, here on Saturday.

The battle showcased intense moments and remarkable plays from both sides, making it a fitting spectacle for the coveted medal.

The match began with India showing early intent, pushing for circle penetrations and earning a penalty corner in the 7th minute. Despite the early opportunities, India couldn't capitalize, and the initial minutes witnessed a spirited attack from the Indian forward line without yielding results.

In the second quarter, the deadlock was broken by Nicolas Alvarez from Spain, who showcased brilliance with a tomahawk shot from the corner of the goal in the 25th minute. India, however, responded with determination as Sunil Jojo scored a crucial equalizer in the 28th minute, capitalizing on a rebound from a penalty corner execution.

The equalizer injected renewed confidence into the Indian side, resulting in bold forays into the Spanish defense. Despite India's efforts, Spain's goalkeeper Capellades made crucial saves, maintaining the 1-1 scoreline at halftime.

The third quarter saw Spain regaining the lead with Pau Petchame finding the back of the net in the 40th minute. India fought valiantly in the final quarter, aiming for a comeback. However, Spain extended their lead to 3-1 in the 51st minute as Nicolas Alvarez deflected a Cabre Verdiell's setup into an empty goal.

In the dying moments, India pressed for a comeback, winning a penalty corner in the 54th minute. Unfortunately, Araijeet Hundal's effort was thwarted by the solid Spanish defense. Despite India's brave efforts, the match ended with a 1-3 scoreline in favor of Spain.

The defeat marked another heartbreak for India in a Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup bronze medal match, reminiscent of the 2021 edition. The Indian team displayed resilience and determination throughout the tournament, leaving fans eagerly anticipating future performances on the international stage.