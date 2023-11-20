Men's Sr nationals hockey: Karnataka, Manipur, Bengal, A.P win on Day 4

Chennai: Hockey Karnataka, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Bengal and Hockey Andhra Pradesh emerged victorious in their respective games on the fourth day of the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023, held in Chennai, on Monday.

The day witnessed four exciting matches at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, which will make a significant impact on the points table.

The day started with an impressive performance from Hockey Karnataka, as they recorded a resounding 12-1 victory against Hockey Bihar in Pool C.

With this win, Hockey Karnataka has consolidated its position as table toppers. Mohammed Raheel Mouseen scored two goals (11', 14') early on, setting the tone for the rest of the match.

Abharan Sudev B. also scored two goals in the 13th and 55th minute, along with goals from Captain Gowda Sheshe (15’), Chetan Mallappa Karisiri (18’, 42’), NG Somaiah (21’), Harish Mutagar (22’, 28’), Likhith Bm (27’), and Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti (38’). The only goal scored by Hockey Bihar was by Abhay Kumar in the 54th minute.

Manipur Hockey continued their impressive goal-scoring run, defeating Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 15-1 in Pool E to consolidate their position at the top. A total of 11 players from the Manipur Hockey team managed to score in the match. Dhananjoy Moirangthem Meetei (3', 23') broke the deadlock, netting twice for his side.

Laishram Dipu Singh scored in the 5th minute followed by Ningombam Jenjen Singh (10'), Kshetrimayum Wangamba (12'), Ganendrajit Ningombam (13, 25'), Shurenshangbam Suresh Singh (30'), Ibungo Konjengbam Singh (34', 55'), Innocent Munda (35'), Nilakanta Sharma (39'), Captain Singh Chinglensana (39', 54'), and Singh Thokchom Kirankumar (44'). Hockey Jammu & Kashmir managed to score only one goal, a consolation goal by Sharma Rakshit in the 21st minute.

The third match of the day kept everyone on the edge of their seats, with BAXLA Santosh (20') scoring the first goal for Hockey Bengal and Akshay Dubey (31') of Hockey Madhya Pradesh responding with a swift equaliser. The match intensified when Rajendra Oram (38') converted a penalty stroke in favour of Hockey Bengal, giving them the momentum, they needed. Finally, in the 48th minute, Amon Mirash Tirkey scored the third goal, securing a hard-fought 3-1 victory for Hockey Bengal.

Hockey A.P record first win

In the last match of the day, Hockey Andhra Pradesh emerged victorious over Goans Hockey by 3-1, securing their first win in the tournament.

Earlier, in their opening match, Hockey Andhra Pradesh had lost to Pool F table toppers, Hockey Jharkhand. The match between the two teams was closely contested, with Galla Siva Pramod (8') scoring the first goal of the match to give Hockey Andhra Pradesh the lead in the first quarter.

Goans Hockey managed to equalize in the dying moments of the second half when Shubham Sharma (28') scored. However, Hockey Andhra Pradesh retaliated quickly, with Kumar Ragipati Sandeep (36') scoring early in the second half and Puchalapalli Santha Kumar (57') sealing the victory with a goal towards the end of the game.