‘NWHL provides a platform for our top women's hockey talent to show their skills’, says Bhola Nath Singh

Ranchi: Hockey India secretary general Shri Bhola Nath Singh on Thursday spoke about the importance of the much-awaited National Women’s Hockey League 2024-25 in a press conference held at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium.

Phase 1 of the league will be held in Ranchi from April 30 to May 9, 2024, marking a historic moment for women's hockey in India. This first-of-its-kind domestic league promises to be a thrilling showcase of the nation's top female hockey talent.

Structured in two phases, the NWHL aims to elevate the sport and provide a platform for both established and aspiring players. The inaugural phase will feature Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand (Host), Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Mizoram, Manipura and Odisha, the top eight teams from the recent 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championships

Further emphasizing its commitment to nurturing young talent, the league will include players under 21 years of age. This inclusion ensures a strong focus on grassroots development and future generations of hockey stars. The National Women's Hockey League promises to be a game-changer, not only by raising the bar for women's hockey but also by inspiring future generations. This competition will also serve as a vital platform for identifying and nurturing talent for the national team.

Speaking at the press conference, Bhola Nath Singh secretary general of Hockey India, highlighted the significance of the NWHL and said, "The launch of the National Women's Hockey League is a significant step forward for women's sports in India. This league provides a platform for our top women's hockey talent to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level. It will not only create a space for elite competition but also inspire young girls to pursue their passion for hockey."