Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin announces Rs 1.1 crore cash prize

Chennai : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced a cash prize of Rs 1.10 crore to the Indian hockey team members who defeated the Malaysian team 4-3 in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.

“Congratulations to #TeamIndia on clinching their 4th# AsianChampionsTrophy title with a fighting comeback!. A remarkable feat that showcases their dedication and prowess. #Chennai, known for its sports-loving spirit, has been a splendid host. Grateful to Honble @ianuraghthakur for gracing the trophy distribution ceremony. Commendable efforts by Hon’ble @UdhayStalin,@SportsTN_,@Atulyamisraias,@jmeghanathreddy, and @TheHockeyIndia to have successfully organized this grand international event. I am pleased to announce a reward of 1,10,00,000 INR to the Indian team for their fantastic victory. @FIH_Hockey#VanakkamAsia #GoalPodu #HockeyisBack #HACT2023 #BattleOnTheTurf,” the Chief Minister posted on X.

Hockey India President and former national player Dilip Tirkey said that Hockey India was announcing a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh for players and Rs 1.50 lakh for each support staff.