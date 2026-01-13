Holders MI to meet in-form Gujarat Giants

Navi Mumbai: Havingmade their best-ever start to a season, Gujarat Giants would back themselves to get past defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) here on Tuesday.

Giants have plenty of firepower in their batting and that was on full display in their first two games which they won after posting scores in excess of 200.

The win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday night is bound to boost their confidence as Sophie Devine was able to defend seven runs in the final on a batting beauty after smashing 95 off 42 balls at the top of the order.

Captain Ashleigh Gardner has led from the front and by her own admission she could not have asked for a better beginning to the fourth season of WPL.

“I felt like we stole that game (against DC) but I think they’re the games that I guess give a lot of confidence into the change room and a lot of belief that we can kind of win from any position,” said Gardner after the last over thriller against DC.

Gujarat Giants would, however, look to be more ruthless in their approach having left a few runs out in the middle against Delhi Capitals.

The performance of the Indian players like veteran Rajseshwari Gayakwad and Kashvee Gautam has also pleased Gardner.

Their opponents on Tuesday, Mumbai Indians, would be looking to build on the momentum gained in their win over Delhi Capitals.

Their biggest match winner Nat Sciver-Brunt is in ominous touch while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur too came to the party against Delhi Capitals with a 42-ball 74.