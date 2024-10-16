Hosts Ranga Reddy reign supreme

Ranga Reddy Women's team, who emerged champions at the 53rd Senior Men and Women Inter District Handball Championship held at Thorrur Village in Ranga Reddy district recently, pose with their medals and trophies.

Also seen are Mohan (Coach, Treasurer),Venkat Ram Reddy (President, RR Handball District Association) and C Tirumal Reddy (General Secretary,RR District Handball Association).

The Ranga Reddy team defeated Hyderabad 10-5 in the women’s final while Warangal won the third place with 7-4 win over Adilabad