- Drone Show on banks of Krishna on Oct 22
- Minister Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy reviews cyclone preparedness in Prakasam
- SC notice to Centre, EC on fresh plea against freebies
- Maritime security needs collective support of neighbours: Rajnath
- Free gas cylinder scheme to get Cabinet nod today
- Hosts Ranga Reddy reign supreme
- Telangana weightlifter Saivarthan wins bronze in National event
- 1st Test; Gill, Jaiswal look to continue form; Kohli, Rohit eye consistent run against Kiwis
- Long relationship does not amount to rape: HC
- Lakshya, Malvika make first-round exits at Denmark Open
Ranga Reddy Women's team, who emerged champions at the 53rd Senior Men and Women Inter District Handball Championship
Ranga Reddy Women's team, who emerged champions at the 53rd Senior Men and Women Inter District Handball Championship held at Thorrur Village in Ranga Reddy district recently, pose with their medals and trophies.
Also seen are Mohan (Coach, Treasurer),Venkat Ram Reddy (President, RR Handball District Association) and C Tirumal Reddy (General Secretary,RR District Handball Association).
The Ranga Reddy team defeated Hyderabad 10-5 in the women’s final while Warangal won the third place with 7-4 win over Adilabad
