Hyd Black Hawks gear up for Prime Volleyball League 2024

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Blawk Hawks, the official volleyball team representing Telugu states, on Sunday unveiled its Team Jersey at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The event marked some momentous announcements amongst the fans of Black Hawks cheering for their beloved team.

Hyderabad Black Hawks Team, who is a looking forward to put together a robust team in the upcoming season of PVL 2024, announced their new team and also launched their new jersey for their 2024 season in the Rupay Prime Volleyball League.

The flamboyant jersey has unique sharp black and orange designs which resonate the fiery adrenaline-fueled passion the Hawks carry.

Vijay Deverakonda, Co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawk, Abhishek Reddy, principal owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks & Zoran Kedacic, Head coach- Hyderabad Black Hawks were present at the event.

Speaking at the event, Vijay Deverakonda, Co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks said, “We are super excited for our team Hyderabad Blacks Hawks for their grand performance in the Season 3 of Prime Volleyball League 2024 which will be held in Chennai from February 15.”

Hyderabad Black Hawks will be training under its Head Coach for the season Zoran Kedacic, who is Slovenian National Team Assistant Coach (Ranked 6th in the world).

Two international players Stefan Kovacevic (Serbian National Team Player) and Ivan Fernandez (Venezuelan Player who played for Europe and Asia ) will also be part of the team.

The stadium also hosted the most awaited final match of The VD Black Open’24. Two teams out of the 300+ teams from 16 districts battled against others to reach the exhilarating finale and the fans where in awe of the energy displayed by the finalists.

The winners Rangareddy received a prize money of Rs 1 lakh, while the runner-up Nellore were awarded with Rs 50,000. The winners of the VD Black Hawks Open '24 were invited to the camp of Hyderabad Black Hawks where they get a chance to train with the team.