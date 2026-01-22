Hyd Open: Top seeds advance

Indonesia’s M. Rifqi Fitriadi outlasted Amit Vales of Israel 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3 in a three-set thriller, Thailand’s Thanapet Chanta overcame Ivan Iutkin in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-2 after a tight first-set tie-break while top seed Max Houkes made a confident start defeating India’s Dev Javia 6-4,6-1 in straight sets in Hyderabad Open ITF $15,000 Men’s Tennis Tournament at the Lake View Tennis Academy here on Wednesday.

The first round of the main draw singles of the tournament being organised by the Hyderabad District Tennis Association under the aegis of the Telangana State Tennis Association (TSTA) and the All India Tennis Association (AITA) witnessed several closely fought matches and impressive performances by Indian and international players.

Indian players also made their mark, with Karan Singh edging past Udit Kamboj 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4.and seventh seed Sidharth Rawat upsetting Vishnu Vardhan 7-6(4),6-4 in a competitive encounter. Manish Suresh Kumar, Rohan Mehra and Ishaque Eqbal registered convincing wins to progress to the next round. Fourth seed Dominik Palan and sixth seed Aziz Ouakaa also advanced, the latter benefiting from a retirement.

In the doubles pre-quarterfinals, Aryan Lakshmanan and Manish Suresh Kumar scored a notable 7-6(3), 6-4 win over Lee Duckhee and Aziz Ouakaa. Sai Karteek Reddy partnered Vishnu Vardhan to secure a 6-3, 7-5 straight-sets victory, while several Indian combinations progressed alongside seeded international pairs.