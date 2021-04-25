Top
Hyderabadi weight lifter Halavath Karthik back in action after treatment

Highlights

Halavath Karthik, an 18 year old National level Weightlifting champion from Hyderabad who suffered from chronic back pain was back again to action after his treatment

Halavath Karthik, an 18 year old National level Weightlifting champion from Hyderabad who suffered from chronic back pain was back again to action after his treatment.

Describing the treatment modality, Dr Ravi Suman Reddy said, "Lower back pain arises from the pelvic joints, sacroiliac joint, intervertebral discs and the coccyx. One of the best treatments for chronic back pain is the use of Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA).

RFA is a technique that uses heat to interrupt pain signals in the spinal nerves and is an emerging treatment option for chronic lower back pain."

After the successful treatment, Karthik once again started practising weight lifting and is looking forward to participating and representing India at all international championships.

Thanking Dr Ravi Suman, Karthik said "I have gone through multiple orthopedic and neurological procedures, but nothing helped. I am forever grateful to Dr Ravi Suman Reddy. I have gained strength and agility after the treatment."

