ICC thrilled at cricket’s return to Olympics in 2028

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (IOC) expressed that it was thrilled at the confirmation that cricket will be part of the sports programme of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles (LA28).

Cricket’s inclusion into the Olympics fold was formally ratified by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday at the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai, following LA28’s recommendation last week.

“It is so exciting that cricket is now an Olympic sport and will make its return at LA28. Players will get the chance to compete for an Olympic gold medal and be part of the games which will be so special. It’s also a chance for more fans around the world to enjoy our fantastic sport,” said Mithali Raj, former India captain and leading female run scorer of all time, in a statement issued by the ICC.

Cricket was one of six sports approved for inclusion in the Los Angeles Olympics by the IOC in Mumbai alongside Baseball/Softball, Flag Football, Lacrosse and Squash. This will be the first time cricket will be at the Olympics since the 1900 Paris Olympics where Great Britain defeated France in a one-off match. "We are thrilled that cricket’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games has been confirmed by the IOC Session today.

To have the opportunity to showcase our great sport at the LA28 Games and hopefully many Olympic Games to come will be great for players and fans alike.”

“I’d like to thank the International Olympic Committee and LA28 for their support and for their trust in our organization’s ability to deliver a world-class event and countless new Olympic fans from all over the world.”

“The fact that the IOC confirmation of our selection occurred here in Mumbai, during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, is truly icing on the cake.