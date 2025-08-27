ICC Women’s World Cup Trophy reaches Indore

Indore: The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Trophy Tour made a stop here, going around the city’s most historic and scenic landmarks, including Rajwada Palace, Gandhi Hall, Central Museum, Sirpur Lake and Pitra Parvat.

Indore is set to host five matches in the marquee tournament, starting September 30. A key highlight of the five-day tour was its visit to schools across Indore.

Students greeted the trophy with guards of honour, participated in cricket-themed games and quizzes and won exclusive ICC merchandise and gifts bringing the spirit of the World Cup into the classroom.

India U-19 cricketer Aayushi Shukla also joined the tour. Through a series of activations at iconic locations and media roadshows, the tour aims to give thousands of fans the opportunity to connect with the prized silverware ahead of the highly-anticipated global showpiece.