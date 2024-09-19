Live
Just In
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin and Jadeja Lead Fightback for India at Tea
India found themselves in a precarious position at 176/6 at Tea on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh, but Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have forged a resilient partnership to stabilize the innings. Both batters are approaching their innings cautiously, focusing on building a solid foundation as they aim to steer India out of a shaky start.
The Indian side suffered early setbacks, losing six wickets, including the talented Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a promising 56 runs before being dismissed. The Bangladesh bowlers have been relentless, seeking to capitalize on the early breakthroughs and aiming to bundle out India for a modest total.
Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bowl first, a decision that has proven advantageous as they have consistently applied pressure on the Indian batting lineup. As the partnership between Ashwin and Jadeja continues to grow, Indian fans will hope for a strong recovery to set a competitive target against their rivals in this two-match series.