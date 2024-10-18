IND vs NZ: Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli lead India’s fightback; India trail New Zealand by 125 runs on stumps on Day 3

Hyderabad: Indian batters put on an improved show in the second innings of the ongoing first Test match against New Zealand with Sarfaraz Khan and Virat Kohli leading India’s fightback with half-centuries.

India ended the day at 231/3, trailing New Zealand by 125 runs after the Kiwis managed to score 402 in their first innings.



India could only muster a mere 46 in their first innings on Thursday.



Resuming the third day on 180/3, New Zealand lost Daryl Mitchell early in the day for just 18 with Mohammed Siraj getting the breakthrough.



Tom Blundell, Glenn Philips and Matt Henry soon fell to leave New Zealand at 233/7 in the opening session on the third day.



However Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee took the attack to opposition as they put on 137 runs for the eighth wicket with Southee scoring 65 off 73 balls, with five fours and four sixes.



Ravindra completed his century (134, 157 balls, 13 fours, four sixes) and was the last man out as New Zealand breached the 400-run mark in their first innings.



The Indian batters came out with intent as skipper Rohit Sharma set the platform with a half-century (52, 63 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) and added 72 runs for the first wicket with Yashaswi Jaiswal (35).



Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel accounted for both the openers before Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan added 136 runs for the third wicket.



Kohli was out on the last ball of the day for 70 (102 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) with Sarfaraz holding fort at 70 when stumps were drawn for the day.



Brief scores: India 46 & 231/3 in 49 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 70 batting, Virat Kohli 70, Rohit Sharma 52; Ajaz Patel 2/70) vs New Zealand 402 in 91.3 overs (Rachin Ravindra 134, Devon Conway 91, Tim Southee 65; Ravindra Jadeja 3/72, Kuldeep Yadav 3/99, Mohammed Siraj 2/84)

