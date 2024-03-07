India-1 go down fighting against USA-1

Hyderabad: The formidable USA-1 team faced tough challenge from the host side India 1 before the former clinched a 10-6 victory to advance into the semifinals of the International Arena Polo Championship 2024 at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) in Aziznagar, Moinabad mandal, on Wednesday.

Sloan Stefankis led from the front for the USA as he ruled the roost with his stellar performance that saw him score the maximum number of 7 goals while Jake Klentner and Mega Flynn together added three more goals to take their total to 10 with Klentner netting two goals.

Putting up stiff resistance, India’ s Yennepally Anand played an equally brilliant game and hit four goals and he was ably supported by Mohd Arsalan Khan and Chaitania R Kumar with one goal apiece.

Day three of the International Arena Polo Championship set the stage for the semifinal of the International Arena Polo Championship as Spain, India-2, USA-1 and USA-2

Spain will lock horns with USA-1 in first semifinal on Thursday while India-2 will take on the best among the losers USA-2 on Friday.

In all six teams are taking part in the championship which will draw to a close on March 10.

The USA and host India are fielding two teams apiece while the other contenders for the coveted honours are Luxembourg and Spain.