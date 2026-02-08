India blanks B’desh 4-0 to win SAFF U-19 Women’s C’ship title

Pokhara (Nepal):Fielding an U-17 side, India thrashed Bangladesh 4-0 in the final to clinch the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-19 Women’s Championship title here on Saturday.

Captain Julan Nongmaithem (42nd minute) opened the scoring before Elizabed Lakra (63rd), Pearl Fernandes (68th) and substitute Anwita Raghuraman (83rd) completed a commanding triumph, as the Young Tigresses emphatically avenged their earlier round-robin defeat (0-2) against Bangladesh.

India had sent their U-17 women’s national team to Pokhara to participate in the SAFF U19 Women’s Championship, in order to prepare for the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup later this year.

India dominated possession and controlled the contest from the first whistle. India’s approach was clear: build patiently, switch play through the wings, and attack with pace whenever gaps appeared. Alva Devi Senjam and Pritika Barman were particularly influential in linking midfield to attack, while the defensive unit remained disciplined, giving Bangladesh little room to breathe.

After probing for much of the first half, India finally broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute with a beautifully constructed move. Alva delivered a cross towards the far post, where Pritika arrived completely unmarked. She took a moment to steady herself before sliding a perfect pass into the box for Julan, who slammed the ball into the net to send India into the break with a deserved lead.