India placed in Group B of Asia Mixed Team C’ships 2023

Dubai: India has been placed in Group B alongside Malaysia, UAE, and Kazakhstan in the Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023, which will be held here at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, from February 14 to 19.

The draw for the continental event, which will have 17 teams, took place here at Dubai Sports Council on Tuesday, where Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu was present as the Guest of Honour.

Group A consists of China, Korea, Singapore and Uzbekistan. Group C includes Indonesia, Thailand, Bahrain, Syria and Lebanon while Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Pakistan are drawn in Group D.

China, Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia are the top four seeded teams. All 17 teams are divided into four groups of four countries, and one group with five, where they compete in Round Robin format with the top two teams advancing to the knockout stage.

Each tie group shall be decided by the results of two singles and three doubles matches. In the Group stage, all five matches of each tie shall be played. In the Knockout stage, each tie shall be stopped when the tie is decided.

A draw of the knockout stage will be made after the completion of the last match of the Group Stage.

The Indian team was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the first edition held in 2017. India could not go past the group stage in the last edition of the Championship, held in 2019. The 2021 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India squad:



Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy/Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad Garga/Vishnuvardhan

Goud P

Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam

Mixed doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto