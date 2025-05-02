India placed second with 15 gold medals

Amman: India concluded its campaign at the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships under the newly formed Asian Boxing body with a total of 15 gold, 6 silver, and 22 bronze medals, finishing second in the overall medal standings.

India matched Uzbekistan’s gold tally and finished just one behind Kazakhstan, which topped the table.

The final day saw the U-17 contingent add four more golds, all from the girls’ division, capping off a strong finish for the Indian team in Amman. Khushi Chand (46 kg) edged past Mongolia’s Altanzul Altangadas in a hard-fought 3:2 win, while Ahaana Sharma (50 kg) and Jannat (54 kg) delivered dominant 5:0 victories over opponents from Uzbekistan.

The final gold came through Anshika (80+ kg), who ended her bout against Jordan’s Jana Alalawneh with a first-round RSC to seal India’s 15th title of the championships.

Speaking from Amman, BFI president-chairman, interim committee, Ajay Singh, congratulated the young boxers on their performance and said “A proud and satisfying performance by our young boxers at the continental stage! Finishing with 15 gold medals and among the top three nations is a rewarding moment for all of us. These young boxers are the future of Indian boxing. I congratulate every member of our U-15 and U-17 teams for their courage, spirit, and skill. With this foundation, I have no doubt we’ll see many of them on the Olympic stage in the years to come.”

In the boys’ U-17 section, Devansh (80kg) settled for silver after a 0:5 loss to Kazakhstan’s Mukhamedali Rustembek. The Indian U-17 men’s team concluded the tournament with one silver and six bronze medals. On the girls’ side, Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) and Harsika (63kg) added two more silvers to the tally, as the Indian U-17 women finished with four golds, two silvers, and five bronze medals.

The U-15 contingent fetched the highest number of golds in the competition with 11, led by the girls’ team, who swept 10 of the 15 available gold medals, winning every final they contested on the penultimate day of the championships.