India Squad for South Africa Test Series Announced: Shubman Gill to Lead, Rishabh Pant Named Vice-Captain

Will Rishabh Pant and Bumrah Play the 4th Test? Here's What Shubman Gill Said

Highlights

BCCI has announced India’s squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa. Shubman Gill will captain the side, with Rishabh Pant as vice-captain.

The BCCI Senior Selection Committee has announced Team India’s squad for the upcoming two-matc Test series against South Africa.

Here's the squad:

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain & Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Players:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Devdutt Padikkal

Dhruv Jurel

Ravindra Jadeja

Washington Sundar

Jasprit Bumrah

Axar Patel

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Akash Deep

