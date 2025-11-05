Live
India Squad for South Africa Test Series Announced: Shubman Gill to Lead, Rishabh Pant Named Vice-Captain
Highlights
BCCI has announced India’s squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa. Shubman Gill will captain the side, with Rishabh Pant as vice-captain.
The BCCI Senior Selection Committee has announced Team India’s squad for the upcoming two-matc Test series against South Africa.
Here's the squad:
Captain: Shubman Gill
Vice-Captain & Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
Players:
Yashasvi Jaiswal
KL Rahul
Sai Sudharsan
Devdutt Padikkal
Dhruv Jurel
Ravindra Jadeja
Washington Sundar
Jasprit Bumrah
Axar Patel
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Mohammed Siraj
Kuldeep Yadav
Akash Deep
