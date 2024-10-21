India to host four ATP Challenger events in 2025; Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune and New Delhi to host tournaments

Hyderabad: India will host four ATP Challenger events, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) confirmed on Monday.

This is one more than what India had hosted in the 2024 season. The country played host to three Challenger events in the 2024 season.



The ATP Challenger events will commence from February 2025.



Chennai will host the first ATP Challenger event from February 3, 2025, a release from the AITA read.



After Chennai, the ATP Challenger tournaments will be held in Bengaluru, Pune and New Delhi. While the Challenger event in Bengaluru will begin on February 10, Pune will host the event from February 17 onwards.



The last of the four Challenger tournaments will be played in the national capital from February 24, 2025.



Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune are ATP 100 Challenger events while the Challenger in New Delhi will be an ATP 75 event.



“The ATP has cleared the dates and venues for the Challenger events. The AITA is committed to bring more Challenger events to the country during the 2025 season,” an AITA release read.



The ATP Challenger 100 events offer 100 ranking points to the singles title winner along with a prize money of USD 17,500. The winner in the ATP 75 Challenger tournament will get 75 ranking points and USD 11,200 as prize money.

