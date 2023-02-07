India U-17 women thrash Jordan U-17 in friendly

New Delhi: India U-17 women bagged a huge 7-0 win in a friendly match against Jordan U-17 at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, Jordan. Shilji Shaji netted four goals, while Manisha Kumari, Pooja and Sanjana Chanu scored one each to complete the rout.



Coached by former senior women's team assistant coach Priya P.V, the Young Tigresses are currently preparing for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup, which is set to take place next year. This match was the first time that the newly-assembled squad played an international after they set camp in Chennai last month.

India U-17 women will play Jordan U-17 in another friendly on Thursday.