India's badminton superstar PV Sindhu reveals her top three targets of 2020

PV Sindhu, who broke the jinx last year and clinched a gold medal at the BWF World Championships, is gearing up for the big 2020, the year of the Tokyo Olympics.

Even though Sindhu won only one title in 2019, it will still be counted among her memorable years. Having forced to settle for a silver medal so many times in the last few years in major tournaments, Sindhu finally put those ghosts of losing finals behind her and won the World Championships in Switzerland.

Unfortunately, she failed to continue with the winning form as she did not even go past the first rounds in the subsequent few tournaments.

Ahead of the new season, Sindhu spoke in an interview about her top priorities for 2020. Her top-most priority as guessed is winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She suffered a heartbreaking loss in the previous Olympics in Rio where she lost the final to Spain's Carolina Marin.

Her other aims for the new year include claiming the top-rank in the BWF rankings and winning a few Super Series titles.

"Winning the Olympic gold will be the first and most important target. Then to become No.1 in the world and win a few of the super series titles," said Sindhu, who rates Olympics as the biggest challenge followed by the World Championships and All England Championships.

When asked about her ambitions in regards to the All England, where she is yet to even reach the final, Sindhu said," The All England is a prestigious tournament. Every tournament is important, but the Olympics is the most important and World championships after that. All England is also on my radar as are some of the other super series titles."

Sindhu did not have the best of the years in 2019 where she had suffered several first-round exits. While her opponents might treat her unpredictability as her weakness, the current champion thinks it as her strength.

"Unpredictability is my strength. I feel it is a good thing. It depends on the day, the shuttle, surroundings, drift etc. But I never felt bad about my early round losses. Despite first-round defeats, the belief that I will play well in the next tournament is very strong. The World championships is a very happy moment," she added in her interviewed Times of India.