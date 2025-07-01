Integrative wellness for peak performance

A new high-performance wellness clinic has been launched at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, in collaboration with The Wellness Co. Aims to serve both elite athletes and the general public, offering science-backed therapies to support physical recovery and mental well-being.

“Just as we strive for excellence on the badminton court, this clinic brings science-backed therapies that support recovery, peak performance, and holistic health,” said Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach and founder of the academy.

In light of this development, The Wellness Co. Co-Founder Rishabh Jain shared insights into the clinic’s integrated approach and its broader vision for athlete wellness.

Q: What does this partnership with Gopichand Academy represent?

We’re honoured to have Gopichand’s support. He has consistently recognised the need for holistic athlete care. This collaboration reflects a shared vision: to make advanced, science-driven recovery tools accessible to every athlete, raising the standard for sports performance in India.

Q: How does an integrated model transform athlete recovery?

We’ve designed the clinic to deliver personalised care through a combination of therapies—Whole Body Cryotherapy, PEMF, HBOT, and more—all in one place. This eliminates fragmentation and ensures athletes receive cohesive, targeted treatment plans to support muscle repair, pain relief, and mental clarity.

Q: How do these therapies aid both physical and mental resilience?

Each therapy contributes uniquely. Cryotherapy reduces inflammation and improves mood; PEMF enhances cellular repair; and HBOT accelerates healing while improving cognitive function. Together, they form a comprehensive recovery system that addresses the full spectrum of an athlete’s needs—physical, mental, and emotional.