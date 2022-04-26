IPL 2022: PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal praises 2 stars after their win over CSK

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Mayank Agarwal has heaped praise on Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh for their performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.



Mayank's comments came after PBKS defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 11 runs at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday.

PBKS rode on Shikhar Dhawan's 88 as they posted 187 for 4 in 20 overs. In the second innings, Rabada and Arshdeep made crucial dismissals to derail CSK's chase. Just when CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad appeared to get going, Rabada sent him back to the pavilion for 30 off 27 balls.

Even though PBKS bowled well, CSK's Ambati Rayudu was well on course to take his side to a superb victory. He hammered six sixes and seven fours but Rabada struck just in time to remove him in the 18th over. Rayudu went for 78 off 39 balls.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep got the wicket of all-rounder Mitchell Santner, who walked in to bat at No. 3 for CSK. Arshdeep bagged just one wicket but he gave away only 23 runs in his quota of four overs.

"We would like to win a few tosses, we have just won one. I thought Arsh [Arshdeep] bowled exceedingly well, he has bowled the tough overs, he has been great for us. Even Rabada bowled well, to get Ruturaj and get Rayudu at that stage. These two have been great for us," PBKS captain Mayank said at the post-match presentation on Monday.

Mayank went on to add that it is "important" for his side to carry the momentum and win two or three games on the trot.



"As a team, we have to think about being smart. You want your opposition to play towards the longer side as much as they can. As a batter even if you mishit the balls, you'll get the result against the shorter boundary. Those moments get the better out of you. It is important to carry the momentum. We have won one, but we need to win two or three on the bounce," added Mayank.

PBKS are sixth in the IPL 2022 points table with four wins and as many losses. With two wins and six defeats, CSK are in penultimate place in the table.

"We started off very well, we felt we gave away 10-15 runs extra at the end. We did not execute our plans very well. He [Rayudu] was batting brilliantly, throughout but as I said earlier, if we could've restricted them to under 175 it would've been good. We are not getting good starts in the first 6 overs, that's where we are lacking and hopefully, we will come back stronger, CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja said after CSK's sixth loss of the season.



CSK's next game is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday at MCA Stadium, Pune. PBKS, on the other hand, take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday.