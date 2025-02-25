IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals rope in Matthew Mott as assistant coach

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals (DC) have appointed Matthew Mott as assistant coach ahead of IPL 2025, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

Mott will assist Hemang Badani, who was named new head coach in October last year. The franchise also has Venugopal Rao as director of cricket and former India pacer Munaf Patel as their bowling coach.

Previously, Mott served as assistant coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when John Buchanan was the head coach in the first two seasons of the tournament, in 2008 and 2009.

Mott's last big-stage job was as the white-ball coach of England men's national team. He played a key role in England’s 2022 T20 World Cup triumph but stepped down in July last year after a mixed tenure. Following his exit from the England white-ball job, Mott was appointed as an assistant coach by Sydney Sixers in the BBL on a three-year deal last September.

The Australian remains one of the most successful coaches in women’s cricket during his tenure from 2015 to 2022. He led Australia’s women to two T20 World Cups and a 50-over World Cup titles. Under his tenure, Aussie women remained unbeaten in four Ashes series.

DC, who have only reached the final of the IPL once in 16 editions of the league in 2020, finished sixth in the last edition. After letting go of most big-ticket players, DC retained only Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel. They then added star players like KL Rahul, Harry Brook, Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc in the mega auction last November.

The franchise, however, is yet to name their captain for the upcoming IPL edition.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign on March 24 against Lucknow Super Giants at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.