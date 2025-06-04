RCB head coach Andy Flower revealed how the ‘Operation Sindoor’ emergency which suspended IPL 2025 for a week transformed into an unexpected advantage for their championship-winning team.

During the break Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Rajat Patidar healed from a finger injury and leading wicket-taker Josh Hazlewood came back from a shoulder injury after completing rehab and training in Australia.

The team celebration included comments from some players about how the break helped Hazlewood recover as well as giving Rajat time to heal his hand injury according to Flower's post-match interview.

Tim David and Devdutt Padikkal were absent from our initial team lineup. They were huge parts of our campaign."

Fate believers will surely stumble upon a story to tell. It was clear that factors beyond RCB winning the trophy were present at that time and everyone recognized this. Yes, it provided us some necessary breathing space. Our initial start was somewhat slower before that point he mentioned.

During this season Hazlewood emerged as RCB’s leading wicket-taker while taking 22 wickets across 12 matches in IPL strategy 2025.

Hazlewood confirmed to broadcasters that returning mid-season proved to be the best possible choice.

Patidar finished the season with 312 runs from 15 matches despite missing some games because of an injury and maintained a strong strike rate of 143.77.

Head coach Flower praised Rajat not only for his batting performance but also for his leadership throughout his debut season as captain.

Rajat has shown remarkable composure this year by managing to remain unaffected by his lack of experience as captain. Flower stated that Rajat's performance at the crease remained unaffected.

Rajat Patidar remains the same delightful, amiable and courteous person I’ve observed before. His personality traits remain exactly as they were before.







