Is there a way to revoke Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

Vinesh Phogat's ambitious effort to shed excess weight overnight fell short, leading to her disqualification from the final round of the Paris Olympics 2024. Her dreams of clenching gold in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling event were ruined by a mere 100 grams. Despite this setback, Phogat remains to be a symbol of inspiration for many aspiring female athletes.

The disappointment is palpable all over sport enthusiasts in India, including PM Modi, Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, professional boxer Vijender Sigh, who said that “100 grams overweight is nothing.” However, people are still praying for a miracle to overturn the disqualification.

An NDTV news report says that PM Modi has been personally negotiating with IOA President PT Usha to discuss with the authorities, to pursue every possible option to revoke the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat. 100 grams is a very less to negligible weight gain for a normal person, but for such international sport events, even few grams do make a significant impact, especially with other countries sportsmen participating.