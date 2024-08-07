Live
- Kailashnathan takes oath as Lt Governor of Puducherry
- Centre undertook various initiatives to boost women entrepreneurship: Jayant Chaudhary
- KTR Criticises Revanth Reddy’s Handloom Policies on National Handloom Day
- Odisha: BJD MLA’s PSO, brother succumb to bullet injuries in Subarnapur
- From 2001-2014, people from particular community recruited in police, forest dept, claims Assam CM
- Bypoll to one RS seat in Raj on Sep 3, numbers favour BJP
- Paris Olympics: 'Vinesh, you are a gold medalist of courage and morality', says Bajrang Punia
- Google Pixel 9 Series Arriving on August 14: Upcoming Features and Upgrades
- Vinesh Phogat disqualified due to technical glitch: Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar
- Wayanad landslides: 138 people missing according to draft list released by district administration
Just In
Is there a way to revoke Vinesh Phogat's disqualification
Vinesh Phogat's ambitious effort to shed excess weight overnight fell short, leading to her disqualification from the final round of the Paris Olympics 2024.
Vinesh Phogat's ambitious effort to shed excess weight overnight fell short, leading to her disqualification from the final round of the Paris Olympics 2024. Her dreams of clenching gold in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling event were ruined by a mere 100 grams. Despite this setback, Phogat remains to be a symbol of inspiration for many aspiring female athletes.
The disappointment is palpable all over sport enthusiasts in India, including PM Modi, Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, professional boxer Vijender Sigh, who said that “100 grams overweight is nothing.” However, people are still praying for a miracle to overturn the disqualification.
An NDTV news report says that PM Modi has been personally negotiating with IOA President PT Usha to discuss with the authorities, to pursue every possible option to revoke the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat. 100 grams is a very less to negligible weight gain for a normal person, but for such international sport events, even few grams do make a significant impact, especially with other countries sportsmen participating.