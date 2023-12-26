ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC aim to end year on a high against Mumbai City FC

Mumbai : Just before the league goes into the halfway break, Chennaiyin FC will look to end the year on a high when they play Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday.

The Marina Machans are currently sitting in the sixth position in the points table with a total of 12 points and the head coach Owen Coyle stated that they are excited to face Mumbai City as they play an attacking brand of football as well.



"I am looking to play against Mumbai City as it would be a really good contest. We are going up against a very good side and I really enjoy it when we play in their stadium and environment. It's always refreshing to go against Mumbai City as they play a very attacking style of football which suits us because we play on the front foot as well. So, I think you'll see two very attack-minded teams getting all out to win a tough game," commented Coyle ahead of the match during the press conference.



"Of course, it will be a tough game to play with an opponent like Mumbai City but they will know that we have quality, we have goals within our team and we can be dangerous in any situation. I think we'll be making a very good game for sure," he added.



The Scotsman also mentioned that Chennaiyin have been consistent in the league after the first three games and look to improve continuously with every passing match.



"The only thing that damaged us was our first three games. From that moment on, our team has been consistent. Obviously, you came up against good teams, this can happen but before getting into the Punjab FC game, we'd drawn three games we could easily have won. We beat Bengaluru FC, so there was no inconsistency there. It's a learning curve, but we still did enough with the chances we created," Coyle stated.



"We created many moments that could have ended in goals. What our team wants to do is continue to try and improve overall, to get that good level. So, of course, disappointed to lose in the last game against Punjab FC, but as I said, the form we've been in, the forthcoming game will be a good one," added the head coach.



Defender Lazar Cirkovic also joined the 57-year-old tactician during the press conference and asserted that he wants to help the club get better in every way possible.



"In football, there is always some kind of pressure and I know that very well from my experience. We're just here to help the club as much as we can. We are a big family and I don't feel here like a foreign place," he said.



"The team is really like one big family, one good group and for sure we want to perform well in every match. I was struggling with fitness a bit but now I am better and ready to play my part in the team," commented Cirkovic.



Chennaiyin and Mumbai City share a close head-to-head record in 18 matches played between them in ISL, with the Marina Machans having won six matches, while Mumbai City registered victories in nine games.



