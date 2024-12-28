ISL: HFC hope to turn around 5-game losing run vs East Bengal

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC will East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium. This will be the ninth ISL meeting between the two sides, with East Bengal aiming to continue their recent dominance over Hyderabad.

East Bengal FC have won their last two ISL matches against Hyderabad FC, including a league double in the 2023-24 season. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC will look to bounce back after a disappointing run that has seen them lose their last five matches in the league on a trot. The Red & Gold Brigade have produced a turnaround in the previous five matches, winning four of those clashes. They are 11th in the table with 13 points from 12 matches, whereas Hyderabad FC are positioned 12th with seven points from the same number of games as East Bengal FC.

The visitors have rediscovered the spark in their frontline in the last five encounters, netting nine times in total, and their match-up against the Hyderabad FC defence will have a key say in the eventual outcome of this match.

Hyderabad FC have allowed 25 goals in 12 matches this season, their second-highest tally at this stage of a campaign, only behind the 29 goals conceded in 2019-20. They have given away 15 strikes in their last five matches itself, which comprise high-scoring encounters such as the 6-0 loss to Odisha FC and 5-2 setback against NorthEast United FC.