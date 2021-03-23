ISSF World Cup: India win 3 gold medals

New Delhi: Mairaj Khan, Angad Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura won the men's team final to clinch India's third gold medal of the day at the Shooting World Cup here.

Mairaj, Bajwa and Khangura beat Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiya, Ali Ahmed Al-Ishaq and Rashid Hamad 6-2 in the final.

Meanwhile, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat and Ganemat Sekhon won silver after a 6-4 defeat to Kazakhstan's Zoya Kravchenko, Rinata Nassyrova and Olga Panarina in the women's skeet final.

Earlier, India had won golds in the 10m air pistol mixed team and the 10m air rifle mixed team events. Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary defended their mixed team 10m air pistol title in the ISSF World Cup with a 16-12 win over Iran's Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Javad Foroughi in the final.

Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma, meanwhile, bagged the bronze medal with a 17-13 victory over Sevval Illayda Tarhan and Ismail Keles of Turkey.

The Iranians kept a lead over Manu and Chaudhary for much of the early part of the final, even leading 10-6 at one point before the Indians fought back to make the score 10-10.

Manu and Chaudhary then pulled away to win their second consecutive gold at the event. The duo have thus handed India their fifth gold medal in the World Cup.

India currently lead the standings with 12 medals.

Earlier Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan bagged gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

Panwar and Elavenil beat Hungary's Eszter Denes and Istvan Peni 16-10 in the gold medal match. The Indian pair also topped the final round of qualification earlier with a total score of 421.3. Denes and Peni were also second in qualification after shooting 419.2.