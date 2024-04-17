Live
- Intel builds 1st large-scale neuromorphic system to enable sustainable AI
- Richa Chadha drew inspiration from Meena Kumari’s ‘Pakeezah’ for her role in ‘Heeramandi’
- Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan to conduct campaign in Pedana and Machlipatnam
- Responsible AI key to promote global peace: Experts
- How artist Komal Mistri found a heart in the mechanics of childbirth
- ITTF World Cup: Manika, Sreeja kick off campaign with wins
- Two school students get AFS scholarship to study in US
- Spreading awareness about Hemophilia Day
- Unlock career advancement opportunities with an online master’s program in AI
- Kandikunta Leads Election Campaign in Sri Sathya Sai District
Just In
ITTF World Cup: Manika, Sreeja kick off campaign with wins
Macao (China): Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula won their respective opening matches at the ITTF World Cup in Galaxy Arena here on...
Macao (China): Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula won their respective opening matches at the ITTF World Cup in Galaxy Arena here on Tuesday. Sreeja defeated world No. 52, Natalia Bajor of Poland, 4-0 (11-9, 11-6, 11-5, 11-5) while Manika came back from a game down to win 3-1 (9-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8) against world No. 46, Adina Diaconu of Romania. Sreeja will next face world No. 4 Chen Meng of China to progress into the Round of 16, whereas Manika will face world No. 2 Wang Manyu of China in her other group-stage match. There are sixteen groups in each of the men's and women's singles competitions. Group stage matches comprise four games, with the ratio of wins to losses determining the final rankings that will further help to book a berth for the knockout stages.