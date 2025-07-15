Jadeja should've played more strokes, people will forget this 61 not out: Surinder Khanna

New Delhi: Former India wicket-keeper batter Surinder Khanna believes Ravindra Jadeja should have been more aggressive on Day 5 of the third Test between India and England after the visitors lost by 22 runs at Lord’s.

While chasing 193, India’s top and middle order showed little to no resistance against the uneven bounce on the pitch and left Jadeja with a massive job to do, with the side reeling at 82/7 at one point. What followed was an extremely gritty innings by the all-rounder as he scored an unbeaten 61 off 181 deliveries but could not get India over the line.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Khanna said no one will remember Jadeja’s innings as he could not be a hero.

"We don’t have a batter that can bat with tailenders. Once he was set, maybe he could have scored more runs. I think he will be thinking that he could have made more strokes. When the ball gets soft, Bumrah, Siraj will not be scoring runs, you have to win the match and be a hero. People will forget this 60 (61) not out," Khanna told IANS.

India are now trailing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 1-2 and now face an uphill task in hopes of coming back to win the series.

Khanna believes despite Washington Sundar’s impressive second innings bowling efforts, which sent Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith back to the pavilion, Kuldeep Yadav should be considered for the fourth Test.

“These scores are tricky, when the score is higher, you are more careful. One needs to give credit to England, they brought in Archer and executed what they planned. There was very little to take away from both sides. We can’t be rigid; yes, Sundar got important wickets but I feel Kuldeep Yadav can be a better bet. I always feel that the way the wicket reacts in the fourth innings, Kuldeep can be effective,” he added.