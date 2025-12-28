Jain varsity edges Mumbai varsity on first day

Hyderabad: The All India Inter University (AIIU) Inter-Zonal Women’s Table Tennis Championship got underway on Sunday with competitive league matches and an impressive inaugural ceremony hosted by Osmania University.

Jain University registered a narrow 3–2 victory over Mumbai University in the inaugural match. Trupti P starred for Jain University, winning both her singles to tilt the contest. She defeated Rutja 11–9, 11–7, 4–11, 11–5 and later overcame Arya Songaokar 9–11, 11–8, 11–7, 11–7. Earlier, Karuna G went down to Arya Songaokar in a closely fought five-game match.

In other league encounters, Savitribai Phule Pune University defeated Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya, Durg 3–0, while Chandigarh University blanked Anna University, Chennai by the same margin. Punjab University, Chandigarh received a walkover against Adamas University, Kolkata.

The championship was inaugurated by Prof V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, who encouraged women to actively participate in sports and bring laurels to the nation.

Highlighting the Telangana government’s strong support for sports, he referred to the establishment of a sports university and centres of excellence in the state. Prof L.B. Laxmikanth Rathod, Member, Telangana Public Service Commission, lauded Osmania University for hosting the prestigious event and expressed confidence that the young talent on display would go on to excel at international levels. V. Rajashaker, Chairman, Vignan Jyothi Arts & Science Society, welcomed the teams and thanked Osmania University for entrusting the event.